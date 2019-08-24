Anderson
Open auditions, 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m., Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St.
Biker Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road. Cookout and games to follow service.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Hymn Sing, 6 p.m., Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Elwood
The Dreamers, 4-6 p.m., Callaway Park.
Frankton
Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
