Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.
Yoga At A Town Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St.
Soroptimist International of Anderson meeting, 6:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Cub Scout sign-in, 6:30-8 p.m., Valley Grove Elementary School, 2160 S. 300E.
East Side Crime Watch meeting, 6:30 p.m., parlor of East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
