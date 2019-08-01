Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m.; Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
• "Figures of Speech" exhibit opens and awards presentations, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 22.
• Madison County Shrine Club all-you-can eat chicken dinner with pork chops from 5- 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Event is open to the public.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building.
• Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi's annual chicken-and-noodle dinner, 4:30-8 p.m., Markleville Park Shelter House.
• Corey Cox will perform in concert at 8 p.m., Markleville Community Park.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., every Friday, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
