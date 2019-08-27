Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
Roosevelt School breakfast (former students and faculty), 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Anderson Museum of Art’s Women’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Second Chance Kids Foundation Basketball Camp, 4:30 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
8-ball pool tournament, every Wednesday, 8 p.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
