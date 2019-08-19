Anderson
• Parenting Classes, 1-2-3 Magis Discipline Classes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
• Anderson High School Class of 1949 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
• Anderson High School Class of 1956 luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
Edgewood
• Beyond the Purse Auction, buffet, 11 a.m.; auction, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Edgewood Golf & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center child abuse prevention. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Government meetings now appear in Let’s Meet.
Commented
