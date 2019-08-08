Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Baked potato bar, 4 p.m. (until runs out), American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• All-you-can-eat fish or chicken tenders fundraiser and bake sale, 4-7 p.m., Harter House, 600 Main St. Proceeds to United Faith Housing.
• Meridian Health Services Backyard BBQ, 5-8:30 p.m., Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave.
• All-you-can-eat fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• Welcome Home Dinner for all veterans, active service people and their families, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road.
• The Carolina Boys Quartet of Anderson, South Carolina, concert, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
• Seth Cook in concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
• Dan Patch Stakes, 14-race program, 6:30 p.m., Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Chesterfield
• Dan's Fish Fry, Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., 4-7 p.m.
