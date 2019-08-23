GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.Annual rummage and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S (½ mile east of the Coke plant).Summer Sizzler 2019 hosted by ABWA Cardinal Crossroads Councils, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.Lil Miracles Ride for Life (Suicide Prevention), registration, 9-10:45 a.m.; kickstands up, 11 a.m.; 4 p.m. hog roast (Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., leaves from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.Out Here with Animals Celebration, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Tractor Supply, 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Second annual Riley & Sons Honor Flight Car Show, registration, 10 a.m.; show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; trophy presentation, 3:15 p.m.; Riley & Sons, 2394 E. 400S. Proceeds to send veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day.
Fifth annual “Float the River,” 11 a.m., drop next to Mancino’s Pizza, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road. Bring your own floats and life jackets; ends at the Duck Pond on West Eighth Street and Raible Avenue.
“The Wizard of Oz,” part of the Paramount Theatre’s 90th anniversary celebration, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Reba McEntire in concert, 8:30 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
- Movie Night in the Park, “Incredibles 2,” 9 p.m.,
- Dickmann Town Centre.
Free group night run, 9 p.m., Mounds State Park. Hosted by the Anderson Road Runners Club.
Alexandria
Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Open Door Church of God, 314 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria Small Town Garden Club annual rummage sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave., Alexandria (across from the Mexican Restaurant on Ind. 9).
Middletown
Pulled pork dinner, 4-7 p.m., Middletown United Methodist Church, 625 High St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
