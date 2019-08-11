Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
• Anderson Korea War Veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Anderson area AARP chapter monthly meeting, 1 p.m., fellowship center, First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
• Socrates Cafe meeting, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Indianapolis
• Indiana State Fair, state fairgrounds, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Muncie
• Healthy Self 8 Week Challenge, 6-7 p.m., Maring-Hunt Public Library, 2005 South High St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.