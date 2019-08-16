Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
• Golf outing fundraiser hosted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Chaplaincy Program, 7:30 a.m.; tee time, 8 a.m.; Meadowbrook Golf Course, 3429 Madison Ave.
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• First Choice of Women of Anderson’s Annual Walk-Together for Life!, 8:30 a.m., check-in; walk begins, 9:30 a.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 W. Fifth St.
• 2019 White River Series Anderson Riverside Walk & Talks, “Edible and Medicinal Plants in Your Backyard, 10-11 a.m., White River Trailhead, Eighth Street and Raible Avenue.
• Madison County Biker Died Here motorcycle ride, registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, noon; DT's R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Super Saturday Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St.
• "Circle Of Friends" Event For Operation Love Ministries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
• Carnival for a Cause, 2-4 p.m., Primrose Retirement Communities, 1118 W. Cross St. Proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.
• Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Central Community Chapel, 1004 Indiana Ave.
• Music for Meditation, Comfort and Peace Concert, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
• Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Senior dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
CRA Late Model 100 and Fritz/Dietzen Memorial for Legends, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.,
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, 8:30 a.m., under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from cemetery). All proceeds to benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
