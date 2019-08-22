Activities and events scheduled for Friday:AndersonFree Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street
All-you-can-eat fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Nicolas Carter in concert, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St.
Family Fun Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
Magnolia Soul Band in concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
