Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
• Steve Jackson presentation of "Adams Townships" from his "What in a name series," 2 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
• Picture the River-Mobile Phone Tips, 2-3:30 p.m., Killbuck Wetlands, east Grand Avenue.
• Silly Sunday Comedy Show featuring Brian "Da Wild Cat" Smith & MZ Sharelle, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
• 100th Anderson reunion (descendents of Frank R. Anderson), 1 p.m., Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds. Bring a covered dish.
Chesterfield
• Charity basketball game, silent auction, 1 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St. Proceeds to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
