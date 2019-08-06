Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
• The Art & Science of Community Leadership (hosted by the Leadership Academy of Madison County and Alexandria Community Center), 9-11 a.m., Leadership Academy of Madison County, 1100 E. Fifth St.
• Anderson High School Class of '65 ladies, luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Scatterfield Road.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
• Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m.; social time, 5:30 p.m.; Pendleton Library.
