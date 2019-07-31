Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
• 10th Annual Golf Outing Benefiting The Christian Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd. Four-person Florida Scramble event at noon shotgun start. Lunch, 11 a.m.
• Texas Hold'em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Dinner/Dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
