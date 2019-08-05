LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Tuesday: 

Anderson

• Anderson High School Class of '63 luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Pub.

• Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of '59, noon, Anderson Grill. 

• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

• Meet the Teacher Night for grades kindergarten and first, Eastside Elementary School, 844 N. Scatterfield Road.

• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.

• Transformers Trading Card Game Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.

Tags