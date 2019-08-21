LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

Heaven’s Delight Bakery & Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., mezzanine, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. Sponsored by the CHA Auxiliary.

  • Fire & Ice Cook-off fundraiser, 2-4 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St. Fundraiser to Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Dine and Donate event to benefit Operation Love Ministries, 4-9 p.m.; entertainment by Matt Cookman, 6-7:30 p.m.; Mancino’s, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.

Texas Hold’em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

  • Dinner/dance, 6-9 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Indianapolis Brass Choir concert, free, 7 p.m., Davis Park, 4507 Nichol Ave.

Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room, Madison County History Center, 11 W. 11th St.Daleville

Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series: Carl Storie, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags