Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
• Rock Concession, fundraiser by the Community Hospital Auxiliary, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., courtyard, Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
• Monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of '47, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
• White River Folk & Bluegrass Club meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., FOP Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road.
• Dennis' FOP Bluegrass Jam hosted by WhiteRiver Folk & Bluegrass Club, 6:30-9:30 p.m., FOP Lodge, 2614 Mounds Road.
• Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
• Bereavement Support Ministry meeting, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Daleville
• Old Town Junction Summer Concert Series Jessie Brown/Greg Rhodes, 7-9 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
