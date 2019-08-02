Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Community river cleanup sponsored by the White River Watchers of Madison County, 8:30 a.m., registration, Edgewater Park, East 10th Street.
• Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
• Jeeps on Meridian, 6-11 p.m.; Pershing Drive on stage at 7 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Senior Dance, every Saturday, 6-9 p.m.; DJ Buddy Patterson; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Cost, $5 per person. Smoke-free environment and open to the general senior public.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building.
• Motorcycle show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., part of Markleville Jamboree. All bikes are welcome. Judging begins at 11 a.m. with trophies and plaques awarded at noon.
• Jordan Bush Memorial dinner, basket raffle, and pie auction, 4-6 p.m., North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
• Walking tacos and nachos and cheese, 4-7 p.m.; music on the stage in the evening; (Markleville Jamboree), Community Building, Indiana 38.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
