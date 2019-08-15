Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
• Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
• Whimsies Leggings Fundraiser for The Animal Protection League, 4-8 p.m., Redbud Homes, 1800 W. 38th St.
• Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• Alexandria Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
• "The Diary of Anne Frank," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• The 1964 The Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, 8:30 a.m.-?, under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from cemetery). All proceeds to benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
• Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
• Grilled T-bone steak dinners or broasted fish dinners, 5-8 p.m. (or sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
