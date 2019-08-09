Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
• Parkview Nazarene Motorcycle Ministry's Motorcycle Breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Parkview Nazarene Church, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
• Tai Chi in the Park, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave. Hosted by the City of Anderson Parks Department.
• Soberfest hosted by Grace House (concert and family fun), noon, Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Man4Man Ministries 2019 Golf Tournament, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd.
• Kids Kones and Dogs & Bones, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St. Free ice cream to all kids (12 and under) and free ice cream to all doggies.
• Community Soccer Celebration hosted by Anderson High School Indians Boys Soccer, 3-8 p.m., Anderson High School, 4610 Madison Ave.
• North Anderson Wesleyan's Youth's Dine & Donate, 4-8 p.m., Mancino's, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road. Use code NAW10.
• S'mores Mystery Adventure, 6 p.m.; Hot Jazz Preservation in the Parks, 7-8 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Mainstage Cabaret, 7-9 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Music, comedy, drinks, and art. Tickets are $10 and available at www.mainstagetheatre.org.
• Murat Shrine Night with CRA Street Stock 200 races, 7:45-11 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. General admission, adults, $12; kids, 6-12, $4; and children under 5, admitted free.
• Stella Luna & The Satellites, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Markleville
• Splash Pad and Community Picnic, 4-8 p.m.; community picnic, 4-5:30 p.m.; splash pad, 5-8 p.m.; and Adams-Markleville fire truck, 7 p.m.; North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Noblesville
• Indianapolis Circle City Corvette Club's 19th annual "All Corvette Car Show," 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hamilton Town Center.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
