Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
• Ride to Frankton Town Market at Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St., Frankton. Hosted by the Peace Crew, 12:45 p.m.; kickstands up, 1:15 p.m.; leaving from Tom Wood Powersports, 3165 N. Ind. 9.
• The Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom 90th and 30th Anniversary celebration. Doors open at 2 p.m., organ concert at 3 p.m.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Feeling Better Together - Emotional Healing After the Tornado, 1-4 p.m. Pendleton Community Library, 595 E Water St.
