Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
- Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- “Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Countryside Family-First Senior Living and Sugar Fork Crossing Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Alexandria
- Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
