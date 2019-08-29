LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

  • Free Friday hot dog lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, outside 10th Street entrance.
  • Hand-breaded tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
  • “Remember the Titans,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Sponsored by Countryside Family-First Senior Living and Sugar Fork Crossing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Alexandria

  • Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Kiwanis Entertainment Building, Beulah Park.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

