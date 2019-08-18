Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
• Fundraiser for First United Methodist Church, Ingalls, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Bob Evans, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Blood drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 3335 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Pizza dinner, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Traumatic Brain Injury support group meeting, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
