Anderson
• 19th annual Reconciliation Community Wide Picnic, 1-5 p.m., at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue.
• Community event fundraiser for Brent Holland, a member of the Anderson Fire Department, 2-6 p.m.; Kyxx Band, 4 p.m. on the patio, Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
• Annual rummage sale, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from cemetery). All proceeds to benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Noblesville
• Luke Bryan with special guest Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
