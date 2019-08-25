GO MAD
Activities and events planned for Monday:Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Pizza, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Karaoke, every Monday from 7-11 p.m., Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
“Why Was Frederick Douglass in Pendleton in 1843?,” 7-8 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Elwood
Bingo, every Monday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
