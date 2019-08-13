LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Wednesday: 

Anderson

• Cub Scout Sign-Up, 6:30-8 p.m., Erskine Elementary, 811 W. 60th St.

Alexandria

• Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Frankton

• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave. 

Middletown

• Euchre, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

• The 78's Band part of their Summer Concert Series, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

