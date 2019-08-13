Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Cub Scout Sign-Up, 6:30-8 p.m., Erskine Elementary, 811 W. 60th St.
Alexandria
• Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• The 78's Band part of their Summer Concert Series, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
