Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
• Anderson Noon Exchange Club’s information program with Lori Keith speaking, 11:30 a.m., Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center.
• Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
• Yoga at A Town Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• Preschool Party: Back to School Bash, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Hooligan's Preschool & Childcare, 2201 Hillcrest Drive.
• Sign-up for Cub Scouts, 6:30-8 p.m., Anderson Elementary, 2035 Raible Ave.
