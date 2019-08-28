LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Thursday:

Anderson

Out of the Darkness Walk fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders of Anderson, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.

Texas Hold’em, every Thursday, cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

  • Showbiz Kids Musical Theatre classes, 6-6:45 p.m., Ovid Community Church.

Open Hours and Craft Night, 6-8 p.m., Copper Centaur Studios, 619 Nichol Ave.

Cub Scout sign-up, 6:30-8 p.m., St. Ambrose Catholic School, 2825 Lincoln St.

LapelKaraoke, every Thursday, 8 p.m., Mardi Gras Too, 732 Main St.Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

