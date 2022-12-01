Anderson
• Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em tournament, buy-in, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Brad McCord 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
• Festival of Trees: Madison County High School Performance 7 to 9 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• Light Up DWNTWN 5 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.