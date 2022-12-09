SATURDAY
Anderson
Christmas at the Bronnenbergs, all day, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
15th annual Holiday Gifts & Goodies vendor event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St. Proceeds to Secret Families of Madison County.
Princesses at the Santa House noon to 3 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Chicken fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Money Pennie 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra: A Symphony Christmas 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Elwood
Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa House, all day, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Man Who Came to Dinner” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Christian Women’s Fellowship’s Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk 9 a.m. to noon at Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St.
Muncie
The Nutcracker, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
New Castle
Christmas in the Park 10 a.m. at Henry County Memorial Park, 260 W. 100N.
Pendleton
Celtic Christmas with Emily Ann Thompson 1 to 2 p.m. at Pendleton Community Library.
Holiday Open House 1 to 4 p.m. at Pendleton Community Public Library.
Open House noon to 5 p.m. at Yummerful’s Ice Cream & Treats, 125 W. State St.
Hot Chocolate Saturday Night 5 p.m. at Falls Park Drive. Hosted by the Friends of Fall Park.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
Christmas Bazaar 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Muncie
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Christmas Concert by Mark 209 6 p.m. at Old Town Hill Baptist Church, 3000 S. Burlington Drive.
First Choice for Women Fundraiser – Stevens Family Christmas Concert 6 to 8 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Drive.