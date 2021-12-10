SATURDAY
Anderson
Membership Breakfast sponsored by the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce 9 to 11 a.m. at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Second Annual Holiday BookFest 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison County Historical Society and Museum, 15 W. 11th St.
Christmas with the Bronnenbergs 1 to 8 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Gruenewald Historic House Holiday Tour 2 to 5 p.m. at 626 N. Main St.
A Symphony Christmas, Anderson Symphony Orchestra Family holiday concert 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“A Christmas Carol” 7:30 p.m. at Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
Cookie Walk hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Elwood
“A Christmas Carol” 7 to 10 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Christian Women’s Fellowship’s Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk 9 a.m. to noon at Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Hobby and Craft Bazaar 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; soup/sandwich dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Pictures with Santa 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“A Christmas Carol” 3 p.m. at Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
Alexandria Community Band’s annual Christmas concert 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
Lapel
Annual Christmas cantata 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church, 217 E. Seventh St.
