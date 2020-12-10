Anderson
Pizza with Santa & Mrs. Claus, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Christmas Movie Night: It’s a Drive-In, (“A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”), 5:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Dance, 8-11 p.m. (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; broasted pork chop dinners, 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
