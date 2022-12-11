MONDAY
Anderson
Illuminate: Christmas in the Valley through Jan. 1 Anderson University.
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Pendleton
Hometown Christmas through Jan. 7 at Falls Park.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.