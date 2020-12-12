Anderson
• Bronnenberg Holiday Home Tours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (registration required, visit https://bronnenbergholidaytour.eventbrite.com), Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Carry-out chicken fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Alexandria
• “The Croods (2) A New Age,” 5 p.m.; “Elf,” 7 p.m.; Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
• Living Nativity and Chili Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., curbside and carry-out only; Christmas caroling, 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., First Christian Church, 215 W. Berry St.
Middletown
• Made to order breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
