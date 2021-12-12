MONDAY
Anderson
Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon at Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave. Proceeds go to a special education student to go on the annual spring field trip to Agape Camp.
The Chosen Christmas Special, 6:30 p.m. at Northview Church, 1720 E. 22nd St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
A December to Remember, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Winter Solstice Wander, 5 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Yoga at A Town, 5:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
