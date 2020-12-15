Anderson
Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Nature Tykes “Animals in Winter”, 10-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Kettle Top Comedy Hour: Jason Ritchey, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brew House, 1213 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
