Anderson

Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Nature Tykes “Animals in Winter”, 10-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Kettle Top Comedy Hour: Jason Ritchey, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brew House, 1213 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

