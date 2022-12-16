SATURDAY
Anderson
Wreaths Across America Wreaths Laying Ceremony noon at The Gardens at Willowcrest Park, 200 W. 53rd St.
Allen Chapel Clothes Clothes Closet Christmas giveaway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 1610 Sheridan St.
Miniature Painting Workshop: Snowy Owl 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents: “The Nutcracker” 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“A Tuna Christmas” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian, 923 Jackson St.
Circle City Sound presents: “A Caroling Celebration!” 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall at Anderson University.
Divas on Broadway 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.
Elwood
Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa House, all day, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Lapel
Ham-and-bean dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. or until sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Donuts with Santa 9 a.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Central Indiana Flute Choir, part of America’s Hometown Band in concert at 2 p.m. at Fine Arts Center of Heritage Hall School, 6401 W. River Road
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Santa & Hot Cocoa 10:30 a.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Cookies & Cocoa with Santa 2 to 4 p.m. at Primrose Retirement Community, 1118 W. Cross St.
“A Tuna Christmas” 3 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian, 923 Jackson St.
Great Day! A Choral Christmas Celebration 5 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents: “The Nutcracker” 5:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Unwrapping Christmas 10 to 11 a.m. at Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Muncie
‘“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Pendleton
Santa at the Cabin! Noon at Falls Park.