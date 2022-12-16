LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Wreaths Across America Wreaths Laying Ceremony noon at The Gardens at Willowcrest Park, 200 W. 53rd St.

Allen Chapel Clothes Clothes Closet Christmas giveaway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 1610 Sheridan St.

Miniature Painting Workshop: Snowy Owl 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents: “The Nutcracker” 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

“A Tuna Christmas” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian, 923 Jackson St.

Circle City Sound presents: “A Caroling Celebration!” 7:30 p.m. at York Performance Hall at Anderson University.

Divas on Broadway 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.

Elwood

Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa House, all day, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Lapel

Ham-and-bean dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St.

Middletown

Mountain oysters, 11 a.m. or until sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Donuts with Santa 9 a.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.

Central Indiana Flute Choir, part of America’s Hometown Band in concert at 2 p.m. at Fine Arts Center of Heritage Hall School, 6401 W. River Road

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Santa & Hot Cocoa 10:30 a.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa 2 to 4 p.m. at Primrose Retirement Community, 1118 W. Cross St.

“A Tuna Christmas” 3 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian, 923 Jackson St.

Great Day! A Choral Christmas Celebration 5 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.

Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents: “The Nutcracker” 5:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Daleville

Unwrapping Christmas 10 to 11 a.m. at Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.

Muncie

‘“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.

Pendleton

Santa at the Cabin! Noon at Falls Park.

