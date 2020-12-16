LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Live Trivia by Kyle Buck, theme: Christmas movies, 7-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.

Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Light Up DWNTWN + Elf Scavenger Hunt, 6-9 p.m., Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.

Tags

Trending Video