Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Live Trivia by Kyle Buck, theme: Christmas movies, 7-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.
Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Light Up DWNTWN + Elf Scavenger Hunt, 6-9 p.m., Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
