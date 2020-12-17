Anderson
Dance for all ages, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
“Polar Express,” 7 p.m.; “Christmas Vacation,” 9 p.m.; The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Dessert Night in Pendleton, 5-8 p.m., Yummerful – Ice Cream & Treats, 125 W. State St. Hosted by Sweet Petals Bake Shop. Fundraiser for More than Conquerors and Pendleton Kids Care.
