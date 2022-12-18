MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Illuminate: Christmas in the Valley, dusk, campus of Anderson University.
Middletown
Karaoke with Shawn Richards 9 p.m. to midnight at the Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St.
Pendleton
Hometown Christmas in Falls Park (a sparking wonderland to enjoy throughout the holidays), dusk, Falls Park.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 3 to 4 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Illuminate: Christmas in the Valley, dusk, campus of Anderson University.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Pendleton
Hometown Christmas in Falls Park (a sparking wonderland to enjoy throughout the holidays), dusk, Falls Park.