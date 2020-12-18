Alexandria
“Polar Express,” 7 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
“Christmas Vacation,” 9 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Anderson
Bronnenberg Holiday Home Tours, 1-6 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road
Indianapolis
Christmas at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Christmas Nights of Lights, 5:30-10 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.
Winter Solstice Celebration, 11 a.m., Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St.
