SATURDAY
Anderson
Christmas at Madison Park 5:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Christmas Eve at Park Place 6 p.m. at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Carols by Candlelight 6 p.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road.
Christmas Eve Service 10:45 p.m. to midnight at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
Christmas Eve Service 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Millcreek Civic Center. Hosted by the Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene.
Elwood
Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa House all day at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Pendleton
Christmas Eve Luminaries 5:30 to 11:55 p.m. at Falls Park.
Muncie
Christmas Celebrations 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St. Hosted by The Jar Community Church.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.