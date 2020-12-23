LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.

Alexandria

Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Beulah Park Covered Pavilion.

Lapel

Christmas Eve Drive-By Live Nativity, 5:30 p.m., Ford Street United Methodist Church, 925 Ford St.

Pendleton

Christmas Eve Luminaries in Falls Park, 5-11:55 p.m., Falls Park Drive.Hosted by Friends of Falls Park.

Yorktown

Christmas Eve Drive-Thru Communion Service, 6-7 p.m., Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.

