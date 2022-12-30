SATURDAY
Anderson
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Toy Factory and DJ King 8 p.m. in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Philo Beddoe (New Year’s Eve 2022) 8 p.m. at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
New Year Celebration Party with The Homestead Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Ingalls
Karaoke 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill,
Fortville
Mank & Sass 9 p.m. at FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.
Middletown
Nick Harless 9 p.m. at Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St.
Pendleton
New Year’s Eve Luminaries 5:30 to 11:55 p.m. at Falls Park (Rescheduled from Christmas Eve due to weather conditions).
Pop Rox 9 p.m. at Pendleton AMVETS, 939 S. Broadway St.
Blues Underfire 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Pendleton Legion, 611 W. State St. (Tickets available for purchase at the door).
Yorktown
The Blue 32 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
New Castle
First Day Hike 9 to 11 a.m. at Summit Lake State Park, 5993 N. Messick Road.
Pendleton
First Day Walk in Falls Park 9 to 10 a.m., meet at the gazebo.