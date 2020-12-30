Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
New Year’s Eve service, 7 p.m., First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St.
Street Smart, Almost Fameless, Blues Locos, and the debut of Phony Hawk Pro Cover, doors open, 7 p.m.; 8 p.m. bands, The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Pop Rox, 9 p.m.-midnight, 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Katrelle, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
