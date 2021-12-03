SATURDAY
Anderson
Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Circle of Hope Church, gymnasium, 2415 Delaware St.
Pioneer Holiday Home Tours 10 to 11 a.m. at Bronnenberg House, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Festival of Trees 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“Christmas Story” 11 a.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Very Merry Christmas Party 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road. Tickets required.
Rockin’ Toy Ride 2021 kickstands up at 1 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St. All toys donated to Operation Love Ministries. Cost of ride is a toy.
Tom Cherry and His Troupe free program 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Gruenewald Historic House Holiday Tour 2 to 5 p.m. at 626 N. Main St.
Manhattan dinner (turkey or beef) 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus 563, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Live Nativity Pageant 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Christmas Gala 6:30 p.m. at Aerial FIT2FLY, 901 Meridian St. Tickets: $40; www.eventbrite.com/e/aerial-fit2fly-christmas-gala-tickets-182782436187
Over the Top band 7 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
“Christmas Vacation” 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Over the Top — 80’s Hair Band Live 7 to 10 p.m.; 5’s Taphouse, 1314 Broadway.
Ed Paul Fry, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
The Undercover Band 8 p.m. to midnight at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
The Gift of the Magi & The Living Nativity 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Millcreek Mistletoe Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 403 W. Main St. Partial proceeds to Animal Protection League.
Daleville
Light Up Daleville 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8101 S. Walnut St.
Edgewood
Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Markleville
“Christmas in Markleville,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Santa 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hardy Building, 1 W. Main St.
Muncie
“Elf, The Musical” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat buffet breakfast (21 or older) 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.
Sunday
Anderson
“Trading Places” and “Die Hard” at 5 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Sidewalk Prophets – Great Big Family Christmas 6 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St. Tickets available from Ticketmaster.
Live Nativity Pageant 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Alexandria
The Gift of the Magi & The Living Nativity 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Community Carol Sing 6 p.m. at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9).
Muncie
“Elf, The Musical” 2:30 to 4:30 p.m at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
