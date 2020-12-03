Anderson
Extended hours for “Wild Wilderness” exhibition, 4-7 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Alexandria
“The Croods (2) A New Age, 7 p.m., “A Christmas Story,” 9:15 p.m., Alexandria Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
“Christmas in Comfort,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Frog legs and broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Juried Art Show opens, 6-8 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
