Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Holiday Gift and Hobby Show, 10 a.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 North Rangeline Road.
- Bronnenberg Holiday Home Tour, 9 a.m., Mounds State Park.
Fortville
- Winterfest, Noon, downtown Fortville.
Pendleton
- Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., Falls Park Memorial Garden. Will also be on Facebook Live.
Middletown
- Made to order breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
