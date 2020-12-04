LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • Holiday Gift and Hobby Show, 10 a.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 North Rangeline Road.
  • Bronnenberg Holiday Home Tour, 9 a.m., Mounds State Park.

Fortville

  • Winterfest, Noon, downtown Fortville.

Pendleton

  • Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., Falls Park Memorial Garden. Will also be on Facebook Live.

Middletown

  • Made to order breakfast, 7-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

