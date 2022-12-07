Anderson
Friends of the Library monthly book sale, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Paint Your Pet Party! 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St. Fundraiser for Anderson Protection League. Tickets required.
Live music with Neil Anthony 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound: A Jazzy Little Christmas 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: “The Man Who Came to Dinner” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Lapel
Christmas concert featuring the High School Band, Jazz Band, Show Choir and High School Choir 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Lapel High School.