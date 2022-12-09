Go Mad
Anderson
• Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• PlainSong Jingle Jamboree 6 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. Reception to follow.
• Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Yuletide Christmas Celebration-Choir 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W. 29th St.
• Wine and Canvas 6:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
• A Christmas Experience 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
• Comedy Show 8 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
• New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
• The Duck Creek Players present: “The Man Who Came to Dinner” 7 p.m. at the Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.