Anderson
Coffee, Tea and Me hosted by the Indiana Warrior Alliance/Heroes Helping Hand, 6-7 p.m., 3805 Madison Ave.
R & B line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Meatloaf dinner, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out); bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
