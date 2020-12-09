LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Coffee, Tea and Me hosted by the Indiana Warrior Alliance/Heroes Helping Hand, 6-7 p.m., 3805 Madison Ave.

R & B line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Meatloaf dinner, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out); bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.

